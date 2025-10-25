“Friendly” Date Gone Wrong: Story of a Venezuelan Man Who Lured 3 Men Through a Dating App and Kidnapped Them for Ransom at Knifepoint

Delgado would pick up his male victims from an agreed location under the pretext of a date. He would then stop the vehicle, allowing his accomplice to enter the car.

According to reports, the second man would help Delgado restrain the victim at knifepoint and ultimately hold them hostage. After kidnapping them, Delgado would make ransom calls to the victims’ friends and family members.

There were reports of multiple scams orchestrated by Delgado and his accomplices, all following a similar criminal pattern. Three U.S. men were reportedly kidnapped between July 5 and July 30, 2022.

The victims were coerced into calling their families for ransom money, which was to be transferred to an online banking account. They were held at knifepoint until the ransom was paid.

Investigations revealed that ‘two serrated knives’ were found inside Delgado’s vehicle. They also robbed the victims of valuable items they carried, such as wallets and phones, before releasing them onto the streets.

Following the incidents, victims reported the crimes, prompting the FBI to request an investigation. Dominican authorities initiated their probe in August 2022, and the case was officially investigated by the FBI’s Miami Field Office.

He was found guilty in the District of Columbia on December 11, 2023, and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the crimes he committed. The verdict was announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri. Delgado was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his 25 years prison term. [Rh]

