Delhi Acid Attack Twist: Victim's Father Arrested Amid Contradictory Evidence

New Delhi, Oct 27: In a stunning development in the acid attack case near Laxmi Bai College, Delhi Police have tracked and apprehended Akil Khan, the father of the 20-year-old victim, who was previously reported as absconding.

The arrest, confirmed late Monday evening by senior officials at Bharat Nagar police station, marks a pivotal shift in an investigation already mired in contradictions, family vendettas, and competing narratives of harassment and revenge.

Khan, a 45-year-old factory owner from Mukundpur, was located hiding in a relative's residence in neighbouring Ghaziabad after a tip-off from local intelligence networks.

According to police sources, he is being transported back to Delhi under heavy escort for intensive questioning, expected to commence early Tuesday at the station's interrogation cell.

Authorities suspect his involvement in orchestrating elements of the incident or fabricating details to bolster the initial complaint, though no formal charges have been filed against him yet in the acid attack FIR.

The case erupted on October 26 around 10:52 a.m., when the victim—a second-year Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board student affiliated with Delhi University—was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital with severe burns on both hands and minor splashes to her stomach.

In her initial statement to Sub-Inspector Ravi Rathi, she accused acquaintance Jitender, a 28-year-old married painter from Gali No. 17 in Mukundpur, along with his associates Ishan and Arman, of ambushing her on a motorcycle en route to an extra class at the college in Ashok Vihar.

She claimed Jitender, whom she alleged had stalked her for over a year, culminating in a heated argument a month prior, orchestrated the assault, with Arman hurling the corrosive substance.

Forensic analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the liquid as a potent acid, causing five per cent burns primarily from her instinctive shielding of her face with her bag.

A case under Sections 124(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered as FIR No. 605/2025, with crime scene teams scouring the area near the college gate for residue and eyewitnesses.