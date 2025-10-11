Ludhiana Police File FIR Against Anjana Om Kashyap for Comments on Lord Valmiki

Ludhiana Police registered an FIR against Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap
She allegedly made derogatory remarks about Lord Valmiki during her October 7 show Black and White.
Chaudhary Yashpal, national coordinator of the Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj Bhavadas, filed the complaint
Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap has been booked by Ludhiana Police for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Lord Valmiki during a televised debate. The FIR, registered on Thursday, October 9, 2025, also names India Today Group chairman and editor-in-chief Aroon Purie and Living Media India Ltd as co-accused. A copy of the FIR, accessed by ThePrint, outlines the charges against the journalist and the media organization.
The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Chaudhary Yashpal, national coordinator of the Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj Bhavadas, headed by Vijay Danav. In his complaint, Yashpal alleged that Kashyap used “inappropriate and offensive language” while referring to Lord Valmiki during her October 7 episode of Black and White on Aaj Tak. The debate was also streamed on the channel’s official social media platforms the same day.
According to the complaint, Kashyap reportedly said that Lord Valmiki was once known as Ratnakar, who “used to loot people” before meeting Narad Muni, which led him to change his life and become a devotee of Lord Ram. She described the story as proof that “a single moment of realization and introspection can transform even the worst of beings.”
Yashpal, however, called the remarks false and offensive, saying they hurt the sentiments of the Balmiki community, which worships Valmiki as a divine figure and the ‘Adi Kavi’ who wrote the Ramayana. He said there is no historical evidence for such claims and that the anchor’s comments were “deeply disrespectful” to their faith. Yashpal also told ThePrint that the community is demanding Kashyap’s arrest and will “not rest until all the accused are behind bars.”
The police filed the case under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which punishes deliberate acts intended to outrage religious sentiments through words, signs, or electronic communication. The offence carries up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. The FIR also cites Section 3(1)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which safeguards the dignity and rights of SC and ST communities.
The controversy has reignited debate over the portrayal of Lord Valmiki in public discourse. A similar case arose in 2022, when Jalandhar Police arrested a 65-year-old man named Bahadur for calling Valmiki a “dacoit”. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later quashed the FIR in August 2024, noting that revered figures across faiths were “born as humans who attained divinity through their deeds.”
Justice Pankaj Jain, in his ruling, wrote that “the journey from Nar to Narayan is part of India’s ethos” and that such interpretations should not lead to criminal prosecution.
As of now, neither Anjana Om Kashyap nor the India Today Group has released an official statement regarding the FIR. [Rh/Eth/VP]
