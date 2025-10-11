Ludhiana Police File FIR Against Anjana Om Kashyap for Comments on Lord Valmiki

According to the complaint, Kashyap reportedly said that Lord Valmiki was once known as Ratnakar, who “used to loot people” before meeting Narad Muni, which led him to change his life and become a devotee of Lord Ram. She described the story as proof that “a single moment of realization and introspection can transform even the worst of beings.”

Yashpal, however, called the remarks false and offensive, saying they hurt the sentiments of the Balmiki community, which worships Valmiki as a divine figure and the ‘Adi Kavi’ who wrote the Ramayana. He said there is no historical evidence for such claims and that the anchor’s comments were “deeply disrespectful” to their faith. Yashpal also told ThePrint that the community is demanding Kashyap’s arrest and will “not rest until all the accused are behind bars.”