RG Kar Convict Sanjoy Roy's Sister, Brother-in-law Booked For 'Murder' of His Minor Niece

However, apart from the grandmother, some residents of Vidyasagar Colony on D.L. Khan Road in Alipore have also filed a written complaint against Bhola and Pooja for the murder of their daughter.

A police official said that since the complaint is of murder, a case under the relevant sections has been registered against Bhola Singh and Pooja Singh.

"The investigation is being carried out with great seriousness. We are looking into all possible angles," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

According to the police, Sanjoy Roy's niece (11) was found hanging inside a cupboard in Vidyasagar Colony on October 19.

She was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. On October 20, the sixth-grade student died.

It is learnt that no one was at home at the time of the incident.

The police came to know that the deceased's own mother and Sanjoy Roy's sister had committed suicide a few years ago. After that, Roy's father married off another daughter, Pooja, to Bhola Singh.