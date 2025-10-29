Uproar in J&K Assembly over BJP Kishtwar MLA Parihar's remark

Srinagar, Oct 29: The J&K Assembly on Wednesday witnessed sharp verbal clashes between members of the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the remarks of the latter's MLA regarding the people of her constituency.

BJP's Shagun Parihar, who represents the Kishtwar Assembly seat while raising issues concerning her constituency, referred to certain areas as having a "Hindu population" and used the term "Rashtriyawaadi log".

Her remarks triggered a strong reaction from NC legislators, who objected strongly, leading to an uproar in the House.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened to restore order in the house so that the day’s business could be conducted smoothly.

J&K Assembly is presently in its short Autumn session, which began on October 23 and will end on October 31.