ED Attaches Rs 11.14 Crore Assets of Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in 1xBet Case

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with its ongoing probe into the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet, the agency said on Thursday.

According to the ED, the attachment includes mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore held in Raina’s name and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore belonging to Dhawan.

The action stems from multiple FIRs registered by various state police agencies against the operators of 1xBet and its surrogate brands - 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines - accused of promoting and facilitating unlawful online betting and gambling operations across India.

“Investigation revealed that both Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates,” the ED said in its press note.

“These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to proceeds of crime generated from illegal betting activities,” it added.