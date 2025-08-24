Illegal betting case: ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA KC Veerendra

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra has been arrested in connection with an illegal betting case, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

The arrest was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the official statement, Veerendra was nabbed in Gangtok, Sikkim, where he had gone with his associates in connection with leasing land for running a casino.

The ED sleuths have also recovered Rs 12 crore in cash and a large quantity of other valuables from Veerendra's residence in Karnataka.

The ED said, "It was revealed that MLA Veerendra, along with his associates, had travelled to Gangtok via Bagdogra on a business visit to lease a land casino. Incriminating material seized during search proceedings indicates a complex layering of cash and other funds. To further identify the Proceeds of Crime, Veerendra was arrested from Gangtok and produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Gangtok, Sikkim and transit remand was obtained for producing him before the jurisdictional Court in Bengaluru."