Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Extradited to India, Faces Probe in Baba Siddique Murder

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in several major criminal cases including the murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, has been deported from the United States and arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, 19 November 2025. He was detained after his travel documents were proved to be forged.

Officials confirmed that Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, boarded a chartered flight arranged after a Louisiana court rejected his asylum plea earlier this week. He is being flown back along with two others wanted in Punjab. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take custody once he lands. A senior officer said the deportation order came after U.S. authorities notified India that his application for asylum had been denied. “Orders were issued to deport him and Central agencies were informed about his arrival. Multiple Delhi Police teams have been deployed at the IGI Airport,” the officer said.

Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, said he received an official email confirming the deportation. “We are registered as a victim family in the US. This morning we received mail saying Anmol Bishnoi has been removed from the US. My request is to bring him back and ensure he is interrogated and arrested because he is a real threat to society,” he said. He also said it was important to identify the larger conspiracy behind his father’s killing.

Anmol, also known as Bhanu, is accused of plotting the murder of Baba Siddique on 12 October 2024, outside his son’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch chargesheet, filed after arresting 26 accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, said Bhanu directed the murder to strengthen his gang’s dominance. Investigators recovered audio clips from the accused that allegedly contain his instructions.