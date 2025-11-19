Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Extradited to India, Faces Probe in Baba Siddique Murder

Key Points
Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been deported from the US.
He is the key accused in the murder of Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in October 2024. He has also been implicated in the shooting outside the house of actor Salman Khan.
He has arrived in Delhi and will be tried.
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in several major criminal cases including the murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, has been deported from the United States and arrived in Delhi on Wednesday, 19 November 2025. He was detained after his travel documents were proved to be forged.
Officials confirmed that Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, boarded a chartered flight arranged after a Louisiana court rejected his asylum plea earlier this week. He is being flown back along with two others wanted in Punjab. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take custody once he lands. A senior officer said the deportation order came after U.S. authorities notified India that his application for asylum had been denied. “Orders were issued to deport him and Central agencies were informed about his arrival. Multiple Delhi Police teams have been deployed at the IGI Airport,” the officer said.
Zeeshan Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, said he received an official email confirming the deportation. “We are registered as a victim family in the US. This morning we received mail saying Anmol Bishnoi has been removed from the US. My request is to bring him back and ensure he is interrogated and arrested because he is a real threat to society,” he said. He also said it was important to identify the larger conspiracy behind his father’s killing.
Anmol, also known as Bhanu, is accused of plotting the murder of Baba Siddique on 12 October 2024, outside his son’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch chargesheet, filed after arresting 26 accused under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, said Bhanu directed the murder to strengthen his gang’s dominance. Investigators recovered audio clips from the accused that allegedly contain his instructions.
He is also wanted in the April 2024 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home. According to chargesheets, Bishnoi coordinated the attack from abroad through encrypted communication. Shortly after two shooters fired at Khan’s residence, he reportedly claimed responsibility online, calling it a warning. Police said call transcripts show he directed the attackers to fire in a way that would intimidate the actor.
Investigations in Navi Mumbai later revealed a wider plot resembling the conspiracy behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Police said surveillance was carried out at multiple locations, including Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, and the gang explored procuring advanced weapons for a potential assassination attempt. Bhanu is also named in the Moose Wala case and faces more than 33 criminal cases nationwide, including nine arrest warrants and multiple charges across Rajasthan.
Authorities said the Bishnoi syndicate has operated across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, with Bhanu managing extortion networks from abroad. He fled to the US in 2022 on a forged Russian passport. U.S. immigration officials arrested him in November 2024 after discovering that a reference letter attached to his travel papers was fake. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in December 2022 and the NIA later announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the extradition. “The government will search for the accused and bring them back wherever they are,” he said. Central agencies said his questioning will help expose the gang’s financial and logistical operations as well as its international support networks.
Investigators said Bhanu’s return could provide key leads in multiple cases that have remained open for more than a year and may help trace the conspiracy behind the killings and targeted attacks linked to the gang. [Rh]
