Bengaluru Cash Van Heist: Gang of ‘RBI Officials’ Pull Off ₹7 Crore Daylight Robbery

In one of the most audacious daylight robberies in Bengaluru’s recent history, a group of men posing as officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executed a precision heist on a cash-van belonging to CMS Info Systems. The robbery unfolded between approximately 12:30pm and 1:00pm on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, near Ashoka Pillar, Jayanagar.

According to the police complaint filed by CMS, the van was transporting three cash boxes containing ₹7.11 crore from an HDFC Bank branch in JP Nagar. The driver and two armed guards were inside the vehicle when the gang struck.

Three men riding in a hatchback and an MUV blocked the van. They claimed they were RBI officials investigating a regulatory complaint. The van staff were asked to step aside and meet them at the police station to record their statements. The van driver was told to proceed alone while the rest were bundled into the gang’s vehicle. Moments later, on the Dairy Circle flyover, the cash boxes were unloaded and placed in a separate hatchback at gunpoint. The thieves sped off, leaving the van and staff behind.