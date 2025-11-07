Interstate ‘Mamu Gang’ Leader Wanted in Multiple Bank Heists Arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a notorious interstate gang leader, Kamrul alias Mamu, 51, who was wanted in several bank burglary cases across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

According to the Delhi Police, Kamrul, the mastermind of the “Mamu Gang”, was nabbed by the Western Range-II unit of the Crime Branch from Mahavir Enclave in Delhi, where he had been living under the guise of a fruit seller.

According to officials, Kamrul was wanted in three major cases of bank burglaries registered in Karnataka, and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had been issued against him in connection with FIR No. 07/2019 at Badami Police Station, Bagalkot district, Karnataka.

Acting on specific intelligence received by Sub Inspector Ravi Bhushan, a team led by Inspector Gautam Malik and supervised by ACP Rajpal Dabas and DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora laid a trap near 60 Futa Road in Uttam Nagar on November 5.