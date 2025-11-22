Jammu Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin-Like Substance in Rural Crackdown

Jammu, Nov 22 (IANS) Four drug peddlers were arrested in the rural area of Jammu, and a heroin-like substance, a car, a motorcycle and an electronic weighing scale were seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

A police statement said, "In a major success against drug trafficking, Jammu (Rural) Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of four drug peddlers and the recovery of heroin-like substance, one car, one motorcycle, and an electronic weighing scale".

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of SP Rural, SDPO Nagrota, and SHO Police Station Jhajjar Kotli.