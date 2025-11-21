Violence Against Women Remains “Persistent and Under-Addressed,” Warns WHO

Geneva, Nov 20: A whopping 316 million women and 12.5 million adolescent girls worldwide faced sexual violence in the last 12 months, according to a report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

The report, released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and girls observed on November 25, noted that violence against women remains one of the world’s most persistent and under-addressed human rights crises and has made little progress in the last two decades.

Nearly one in three women -- estimated 840 million globally -- have experienced partner or sexual violence during their lifetime -- a number that has hardly changed since the year 2000.