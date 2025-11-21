From Red Carpets to Crime Links: Orry Summoned in Dawood-Connected Drug Racket, Names of Bollywood Biggies Emerge

ANC summons Orry in a ₹252-crore Dawood-linked drug case.
Probe exposes a major international mephedrone racket.
Several Bollywood names emerge as alleged links.
A recent development that has stirred the entertainment world and social media is the summoning of the social media influencer Orry by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police. Orry’s name surfaced while interrogating an accused under custody regarding the ₹252-crore mephedrone case leading to him being summoned for questioning. Orry did not appear on the initial given date; as a result, he requested an extension till 25th November 2025 through his lawyer, which was accepted by the ANC. This is one of Maharashtra’s biggest drug cases, which has alleged international links and well-known names, drawing public attention to the drama.
The case dates back to March 2024, when the investigation seized drugs and materials worth about ₹252 crore, unveiling an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit in the Sangli district. It also came to light that the racket was part of an international drug trafficking network supplying multiple Indian states and sending consignments abroad, showing an operation that went beyond Maharashtra. The arrest of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, also known as “Lavish,” revealed the organising of high-profile rave-style parties both in India and overseas, attended by celebrities, musicians, influencers and political figures. The ANC has now expanded its probe, verifying the names mentioned in the remand.
The case became quite sensitive with the involvement of known names linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The network operated through large party events and Gulf locations, which served as platforms for networking and distribution. These parties were even attended by relatives of underworld figures, as per the remand papers presented in court. The claims are now considered allegations and need to be verified independently, officials said.
The names involved include several publicly known personalities along with Orry, such as Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Kapoor, rapper Loka, filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique. These names were given by the accused and are still being investigated to determine the sequence of actions. The officials have submitted a verification list to the court that includes Orry’s name, so the summoning is part of the routine procedure for recording statements of individuals mentioned during interrogations.
Orry is a popular face among celebrities as a social media influencer and his original name is Orhan Awatramani. He was born into a prominent Mumbai business family, leading a high-profile life as he attended elite private schools and later reportedly went on to study design at Parsons School of Design in New York. He is publicly recognised for his vibrant social presence and close friendships with Bollywood actors and their families. He has been seen attending film launches, celebrity weddings, global fashion events and high-profile parties. He created his social media presence by being present everywhere as “Bollywood’s plus-one.”
There have been no official claims or statements from celebrities yet regarding the case, except for Nora Fatehi, who denied such allegations, calling them “lies” and criticising the use of her name in the case. No one has been formally charged so far among the celebrities, as the documents are not treated as proof but rather as allegations. Police have assured that action will be taken once the investigation reveals more information about the case.
The case is now being actively investigated, as the primary sources of information came from police briefings and remand applications. The names that emerged in the case were not the result of any judicial findings or conclusions but allegations. Further charges will be carried out after a thorough investigation to avoid convicting any innocent person.
