Teen Shot Dead by CISF Officer at Delhi Wedding Procession

Key Points
A CISF officer allegedly shot a 14-year-old boy after a confrontation over picking up currency notes thrown during a wedding procession.
The altercation occured when the boy, along with some friends, rushed to collect some fake notes thrown around during the celebration. This angered the officer, who beat the boy and then shot him when he asked why he was being beaten.
The boy had been working long hours to support his family after his father’s paralysis. Police arrested the accused officer and recovered the weapon.
A 14-year-old was shot and killed by a CISF officer at a wedding barat on Saturday, 29 November 2025. The teen worked at a local grocery store in East Delhi’s Shahdara. He stopped at the procession on his way back from work when he was attacked by the off-duty officer, who was attending the wedding. Police arrested the accused on 1 December 2025, describing the killing as a sudden act of rage following a brief confrontation.
Saahil, who had finished his shift at the grocery shop, stopped to watch the procession with friends as it moved towards a community centre. When guests began throwing currency notes into the air, the boys rushed to collect them. According to family members, several boys ran away when confronted, but Saahil was caught by a man from the procession.
Eyewitnesses told the family that the man slapped the teenager repeatedly and even beat him with sticks. When Saahil asked what he had done wrong, the accused allegedly became enraged, drew a gun and shot him in the head. Saahil collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police identified the accused as CISF head constable Madan Gopal Tiwari, who was posted in Kanpur and a paternal cousin of the groom. He was detained from his hometown of Etawah on 30 November 2025 and subsequently arrested. “Following questioning, we understood that he had some mental health issues… he had trouble keeping his anger at bay,” a senior investigator told The Indian Express. He was also reportedly drunk at the time of the incident. A murder case has been registered, and the weapon has been recovered.
The shooting took place barely minutes before Saahil’s younger brother ran home to alert the family. His mother, Nisha, said her son had taken up the job to ease the family’s financial burden after his father suffered a paralytic attack months earlier. “He was coming home after work… he was just lured by the currency notes and the celebrations,” she said, adding that the notes he picked up turned out to be fake.
Saahil’s father, Sirajuddin Ansari, said the paralysis had left his left arm unusable and forced the family into hardship. “So Saahil was taken out from school and put to work,” he said. The boy worked 11-hour shifts for ₹6,000 a month. “He would tell us that he would grow up and give us a better life,” his mother recalled.
The police said the investigation is progressing and that all circumstances surrounding the shooting will be examined. Saahil is survived by six siblings—three brothers and three sisters—whose parents now mourn the loss of the child who had hoped to support them. [Rh]
