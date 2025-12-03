Teen Shot Dead by CISF Officer at Delhi Wedding Procession

A 14-year-old was shot and killed by a CISF officer at a wedding barat on Saturday, 29 November 2025. The teen worked at a local grocery store in East Delhi’s Shahdara. He stopped at the procession on his way back from work when he was attacked by the off-duty officer, who was attending the wedding. Police arrested the accused on 1 December 2025, describing the killing as a sudden act of rage following a brief confrontation.

Saahil, who had finished his shift at the grocery shop, stopped to watch the procession with friends as it moved towards a community centre. When guests began throwing currency notes into the air, the boys rushed to collect them. According to family members, several boys ran away when confronted, but Saahil was caught by a man from the procession.

Eyewitnesses told the family that the man slapped the teenager repeatedly and even beat him with sticks. When Saahil asked what he had done wrong, the accused allegedly became enraged, drew a gun and shot him in the head. Saahil collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police identified the accused as CISF head constable Madan Gopal Tiwari, who was posted in Kanpur and a paternal cousin of the groom. He was detained from his hometown of Etawah on 30 November 2025 and subsequently arrested. “Following questioning, we understood that he had some mental health issues… he had trouble keeping his anger at bay,” a senior investigator told The Indian Express. He was also reportedly drunk at the time of the incident. A murder case has been registered, and the weapon has been recovered.