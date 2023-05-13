Collection agent of scrap dealer shot dead by two assailants in Delhi's Shahdara

A 53-year-old collection agent was allegedly shot dead by two men in Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday, an official said.



The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Sahibabad in West Delhi area.



According to police, on Friday, a police control room call was received at around 8 p.m. regarding a firing at GTB Enclave police station following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot at Friends Colony.



"Dinesh was rushed to a hospital by the PCR van but he succumbed to the injuries during the treatment," said Rohit Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).