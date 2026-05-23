Samarth Singh Getting VIP Treatment in Court? New Claims by Twisha's Family

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) A day after the arrest of Samarth Singh, husband of late actress Twisha Sharma, fresh allegations have emerged from her family claiming that he received VIP treatment inside the Jabalpur district court premises before being taken into police custody.

According to sources, Samarth Singh was brought to Bhopal late on Friday night after his arrest and was taken to the Katara Hills Police Station. It has been alleged that after arriving at the police station, Samarth requested a 'Paneer Thali' as he was hungry around 2 A.M. Sources further claimed that the meal was arranged for him at the police station, which he reportedly consumed around 2:30 A.M.

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s family has raised serious concerns regarding the treatment allegedly extended to Samarth Singh before his arrest. According to reports, Anurag Srivastava, counsel for Twisha Sharma’s father Navnidhi Sharma, alleged that Samarth Singh was seated inside Courtroom No. 32, the courtroom of the District and Sessions Judge, shortly before he appeared before the media.

Srivastava questioned the circumstances under which Samarth was allegedly allowed inside the courtroom after court hours. He claimed that the courtroom doors were shut while Samarth was inside and alleged that the development reflected undue favour being shown towards him.

“He had reportedly come to surrender after the judges had already left for the day. When questions were raised regarding his presence inside the chamber, he allegedly moved to the Bar Association’s chamber,” the lawyer claimed.

The allegations have added to repeated claims made by Twisha Sharma’s family that Samarth Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, used their influence to delay action in the case.

The accusations are considered serious as a lookout notice had already been issued against Samarth Singh, and police had also announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest. Twisha Sharma’s family has alleged that despite this, Samarth was moving around freely and was not treated like a wanted accused.

High drama unfolded at the Jabalpur district court premises on Friday evening when Samarth Singh reportedly arrived there to surrender. Eyewitnesses said he was wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a cap while avoiding interaction with the media. Some individuals accompanying him allegedly created a commotion when journalists attempted to approach him.

He was later taken into custody by the Bhopal police and transported overnight to the state capital. According to police sources, Samarth Singh reached Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday and is currently being held under tight security at the Katara Hills Police Station.

Police officials said he is expected to be produced before a Bhopal court later on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged dowry death case of actress Twisha Sharma.

In another significant courtroom development, Samarth Singh’s legal team reportedly sought custody of Twisha Sharma’s body, citing Hindu customs and rituals and arguing that it should be handed over to her husband. However, the court rejected the plea.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has suspended Samarth Singh’s licence to practice law. During the suspension period, he will not be allowed to use the prefix 'Advocate' before his name.

[VP]