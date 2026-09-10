SC Dismisses 1993 Mumbai Blast Convict Abu Salem's Plea Seeking Premature Release From Jail

Salem was extradited from Portugal and brought to India in November 2005. He was arrested and produced before the TADA Court on November 11, 2005, in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. He was convicted in TADA Case No. 1 of 2006 in February 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was subsequently convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case in September 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment, with both sentences ordered to run concurrently.