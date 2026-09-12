Rajasthan Police Arrest Man From UP's Faizabad in Rs 3.81 Crore Online Trading Fraud

This convinced the complainant that the platform was genuine and prompted him to invest larger sums. The accused allegedly directed the complainant to deposit money into multiple bank accounts. At the same time, the fake trading account showed steadily increasing profits against the investments. As a result, the complainant was led to believe that profits worth crores of rupees had accumulated in the account. When the complainant attempted to withdraw the money, the cyber fraudsters allegedly demanded additional payments on various pretexts, including income tax, currency exchange fees, security deposits and margin guarantees. Even after each payment, new conditions and charges were allegedly imposed, with the complainant repeatedly pressured to make further deposits. Despite the payments, the crores of rupees displayed in the fake trading account were never actually made available for withdrawal.