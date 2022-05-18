Keep Calm And Buy These Cryptos To Survive The Crash

The current selloff impacting the overall crypto market has everyone going bananas. While panic is understandable, it can never be a good reaction to such a situation, as it can only lead to emotion-based and irrational decisions.

Instead, take a deep breath, look at the bigger picture, and look at which cryptocurrencies could become big once these turbulences are behind us.

We will cover three cryptocurrencies that seem to be attractively priced following the recent selloff. The last one, Quitriam Finance ( QTM ), is presently completing its presale. As markets have not stabilised yet and could fall further, it is crucial to remain cautious and initiate any position progressively by DCA-ing in your desired position.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin ( BNB ) is the currency of the Binance ecosystem and is traded under the BNB ticker.

Binance has evolved to become the world's most popular cryptocurrency exchange, surpassing even Coinbase, Kraken, and FTX, in terms of daily trading volume. BNB soared upwards of 1,300% in 2021, outperforming market leaders such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).