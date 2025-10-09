Why Politicians Should Be Banned from Using Social Media

In an age where information travels faster than thought, social media has become both a boon and a bane. Platforms like Twitter (X), Facebook, and Instagram were built for personal expression, global connection, and creative sharing. Yet, today, they have become battlegrounds for political propaganda, public manipulation, and emotional engineering. Maybe it’s time we reimagine how political communication functions in the digital era.

Politicians must be banned from using mainstream social media platforms for political agendas, announcements, or grievance redressal. Instead, all political communication should be centralised on a single, professional platform—an official digital ecosystem dedicated solely to governance and accountability.

This idea might sound radical, but in today’s chaotic information landscape, it makes perfect sense. Here’s why.