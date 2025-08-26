IT Chairperson Kalli Purie Talks About the Emergence of AI in the Newsrooms in ANI Podcast, Says AI’s Impact on Media will Be Twofold

With the rising integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in several sectors, AI has finally found its way into the Indian newsroom. In the most recent episode of the podcast with Smita Prakash, the host welcomed the Vice Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, Kalli Purie, to the show. The episode covered a variety of topics, including the brand’s successful attempts to use the latest technology in the newsroom.

Aaj Tak, one of the leading media channels of India, launched over two decades ago, has built a strong reputation among Indian households. Its latest AI revelation became the new talk of the town when Aaj Tak introduced India’s first AI anchor back in 2023.

During their conversation, they talked about Aaj Tak’s popular AI anchor Sana appeared as a stunning virtual host who speaks multiple languages and has proved her value as an asset in the newsroom. Smita Prakash talked about the new AI anchor of Aaj Tak, Sana, and joked that she is causing relationship issues for some people.

Smita asked Kalli Purie whether people “laughed” at the beginning of the idea’s inception of creating an AI news anchor.

Kalli Purie responded that most people felt quite excited after hearing the idea of an AI news anchor, except for a few. She further shared the two-year journey of Sana with Aaj Tak. She said, “When we created her (Sana) two years ago, it was so amazing of what we could do.”

According to Purie, the AI model has improved a lot since its introduction and is “getting better and better and better.” Purie added that, over the course of time, it has become “faster and easier to do things with her (Sana).”

Purie then talked about other AI ventures like Shwetha 2.0 and Anjana 2.0, which are AI anchors modelled on human anchors Shwetha Singh and Anjana Om Kashyap. Purie shared that when a new technology arrives in the market, it is better to adopt it as soon as it arrives. She said,