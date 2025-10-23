Bhai Dooj: The Celebration of Sibling Bond, Affection and Protection

Bhai Dooj has its own cultural and spiritual meaning, associating itself with two of the most interesting stories behind its celebration. The most ancient of these tales is that of the God of Death, Yama, and his sister Yamuna (Yami). It is said that Yama visited his sister after a long period of separation and was welcomed with great warmth. His sister performed aarti and applied tilak on his forehead to welcome him and also had special dishes made for him. Yama was deeply moved by his sister’s love and granted a boon of long life to any brother who would visit his sister and receive a tilak as a blessing from her. The day is also called Yama Dwitiya for this very reason. It symbolizes how a sister’s prayer protects her brother from any harm and how a brother’s affection is shown by his visit to his sister.

The second story that the festival is tied to is that of Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. Krishna visited his sister after defeating the demon Narakasura. Subhadra was happy for his safe return and performed aarti and applied tilak on Krishna’s forehead, welcoming him with flowers and sweets. Sisters now perform similar rituals for their brothers on Bhai Dooj, signifying protection and affection. The two stories have their own way of conveying things — one conveys protection from death while the other emphasizes the joy of reunion and familial love.