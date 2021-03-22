Monday, March 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Cybersecurity: Remote Learning Software Prone To Hacking
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Cybersecurity: Remote Learning Software Prone To Hacking

Netop Vision Pro is mainly used to manage a classroom or a computer lab

0
Cybersecurity
Remote learning software can be prone to hacking. Pixabay

Cybersecurity researchers have found critical vulnerabilities in a popular student monitoring software being used in remote learning times, which could be used by hackers to gain full access to students’ computers, compromising their security and privacy. The McAfee Labs Advanced Threat Research team recently investigated a software called Netop Vision Pro produced by Netop and installed on computers used in several schools.

They discovered four previously unreported critical issues. “These findings allow for elevation of privileges and ultimately remote code execution, which could be used by a malicious attacker, within the same network, to gain full control over students’ computers,” McAfee researchers said in a statement on Sunday.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

They reported the issues with Netop, and the company delivered an updated version in February, effectively patching many of the critical vulnerabilities. Netop Vision Pro allows teachers to perform tasks remotely on the students’ computers, such as locking their computers, blocking web access, remotely controlling their desktops, running applications, and sharing documents.

Cybersecurity
By using these software hackers can easily access the data. Pixabay

Netop Vision Pro is mainly used to manage a classroom or a computer lab in a K-12 environment and is not primarily targeted for eLearning or personal devices. In other words, the Netop Vision Pro software should never be accessible from the internet in the standard configuration.

ALSO READ: What Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

“However, as a result of these abnormal times, computers are being loaned to students to continue distance learning, resulting in schooling software being connected to a wide array of networks increasing the attack surface,” the researchers noted. Netop provides all software as a free trial on its website, which makes it easy for anyone to download and analyze it.

“The cybersecurity network traffic is still unencrypted, including the screenshots of the student computers but Netop has assured us it is working on implementing encryption on all network traffic for a future update,” McAfee researchers said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleFacial Features Like Smile And Wink To Strengthen Phone Security
Next articlePM Modi To Initiate ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’ Campaign Today

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA Turns To College Students To Design Suits For Next Gen Astronauts

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bradley University student Zach Bachmann didn’t grow up thinking he’d be an astronaut. “I’m short, blind and asthmatic, so I can’t really be an...
Read more
Lead Story

World Water Day: Climate Change is Intensifying Water-Related Disasters

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of World Water Day Monday, the World Meteorological Organization warns climate change is intensifying water-related disasters, threatening the lives and livelihoods of billions...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Worldwide 76 Percent Increase In Cases Of Gall Bladder And Biliary Tract Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Gallbladder and biliary tract cancer incidence worldwide increased by 76 percent, mortality increased by 65 percent, and disability-adjusted life years increased by 52 percent...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA Turns To College Students To Design Suits For Next Gen Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Bradley University student Zach Bachmann didn’t grow up thinking he’d be an astronaut. “I’m short, blind and asthmatic, so I can’t really be an...
Read more

World Water Day: Climate Change is Intensifying Water-Related Disasters

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of World Water Day Monday, the World Meteorological Organization warns climate change is intensifying water-related disasters, threatening the lives and livelihoods of billions...
Read more

Worldwide 76 Percent Increase In Cases Of Gall Bladder And Biliary Tract Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Gallbladder and biliary tract cancer incidence worldwide increased by 76 percent, mortality increased by 65 percent, and disability-adjusted life years increased by 52 percent...
Read more

Fake News On Social Media About Climate Emerged As A Barrier

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
While technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) could help the world deal with dangerous climate and environmental change, fake news on social media about...
Read more

On Holi, Be Extra Cautions If You Wear Contact Lenses

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fun-filled Holi festival is around the corner and so are the celebrations usually filled with gulal, colors, water guns, and water balloons. Amid...
Read more

A List Of Essentials Bound To Retain A Little Comfort In Your Workspace

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you worked in an office before the pandemic, chances are you walked out one day in March hoping to return in a couple...
Read more

Future Of The World Depends On Forest Restoration: Environmentalists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In marking the International Day of Forests, environmentalists are calling for the restoration of forests and their life-giving biodiversity systems which, they say, are...
Read more

Zakir Khan Reveals The Most Interesting Thing About Being A Stand-Up Comic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Zakir Khan has revealed the most interesting thing about being a stand-up comic. He says it is the instant reaction, which he describes as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada