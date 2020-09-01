The Cycling Federation Of India Announces First Ever Cycling Summit In India

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce the first ever Cycling Summit in India.

The CFI said in a release that the summit would be hosted in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore and was “expected to be a unique confluence of cycling enthusiasts, renowned athletes and businesses from all over the country”.

“The Cycling Summit 2021 is an avant-garde event that will open with a cycle ride from the heart of the city to the event venue, followed by a series of specially curated workshops, master-classes and open interactions with eminent athletes,” said the CFI.

The national federation for cycling also said that it would feature the cycle tech-show, city tours, demos and product launches.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 may have jolted the world, but it has also made people understand the importance of fitness. While many reports indicate a steep rise in the sales of fitness equipment, the biggest beneficiary has been the cycling industry,” CFI Chairman Onkar Singh said.

“We have witnessed an unprecedented growth in cycle sales amongst first time riders. We wish to encourage this trend and cultivate the love for cycling in people of all age groups. The Cycling Summit is a step in that direction and I am extremely thrilled to introduce it to cyclists from every nook and corner of the country.”

Maninder Pal Singh, CFI Secretary General, said: “It will be a milestone in the history of Indian cycling and the Summit is our endeavour to promote cycling at the grassroots level and we are excited to bring various aspects related so close to the end user.”

The summit is estimated to attract around 25,000 people in each city. (IANS)