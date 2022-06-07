US, South Korea Hold Massive Air Drill Following North Korean Launches

South Korea and the United States held an air power demonstration involving 20 fighter jets Tuesday, the allies’ latest display of military strength amid signs North Korea may soon conduct a nuclear test.

The drill, held in the sea off South Korea’s western coast, was in response to North Korea’s unprecedented launch of eight ballistic missiles Sunday, according to a statement from South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense.

Pictures released by South Korea’s military showed the aircraft flying in a tight, triangular formation. The exercise involved 16 South Korean fighter jets — including the F-35A, F-15K, and KF-16 — and four F-16 fighters from the U.S. Air Force, according to Seoul.

“The ROK-US has demonstrated its strong ability and willingness to strike against North Korea’s provocations quickly and accurately,” the South Korean military said. The two countries are watching for further provocations by North Korea, it added.

North Korea on Sunday fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the sea over a 35-minute period, according to South Korea’s military. It was North Korea’s 18th round of missile launches this year.

On Monday, the United States and South Korea responded by launching eight missiles of their own into the ocean.