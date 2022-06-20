Bihar suspends Internet access in 20 districts due to the Agnipath protest

Keeping in view the call for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme on Monday, the Bihar government temporarily suspended Internet services in 20 districts.

The suspension has been already in place in 12 districts since June 17 and the state government decided to add eight more.

"The suspension of the Internet services has given positive results and the violent incidents have reduced drastically in Bihar. The agitators and anti-social elements were failing to spread rumors in the state," an official in the Home Department claimed.

The Internet services have been suspended in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Darbhanga, Gaya, Madhubani, Jahanabad, Khagaria and Sheikhpura.

The telecom service provider companies have sent text messages to the consumers that the Internet services have been closed for Monday. Though, the consumers of these districts will continue to avail voice calling facilities.