IAF begins registration process under Agnipath recruitment scheme

Indian Air Force on Friday started the registration process for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.

In a notification, the IAF gave important dates for interested candidates to apply under the scheme.

The registration process which began on Friday (June 24) will continue till July 5.

The online examination will be held on July 24.

The candidates will be selected based on an online test, physical fitness test (PFT), adaptability test-I, adaptability test-II, and medical examination.

The age group must be between 17.5 years to 21 years. "Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years," said the IAF notification.