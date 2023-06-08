'Agni Prime' ballistic missile successfully flight-tested by DRDO

The test was conducted in the night hours of June 7. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle, the ministry added.



Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight-test, which has paved the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Armed Forces for the success as well as the copy-book performance of the 'Agni Prime'.