PM Modi shares hugs with Biden, Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared hugs with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima city.



The BJP from its official Twitter handle shared the video of Modi and Biden sharing the warm gesture with each other.



In a tweet, the BJP said: "Visuals of PM Narendra Modi and the US President Joe Biden meeting and greeting each other as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan."



Modi will visit the US on President Biden's invitation next month for a state visit.



Even Sunak took to Twitter to share a picture of his meeting with Modi.



"Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 G7," he said.



Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

