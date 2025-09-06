Ex-J&K DGP criticises National Conference MLA for remarks related to national emblem

Srinagar, Sep 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police S.P. Vaid on Friday reacted sharply to a comment by ruling National Conference (NC) MLA and party spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq about the national emblem engraved on an inauguration stone at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine.

Tanvir Sadiq, NC MLA from Zadibal Assembly constituency and party spokesperson had said earlier on Friday on X: “I am not a religious scholar but in In Islam, idol worship is strictly forbidden -- the gravest of sins. The foundation of our faith is Tawheed.

“Placing a sculpted figure, at the revered Hazratbal Dargah goes against this very belief. Sacred spaces must reflect only the purity of Tawheed, nothing else”.

S.P. Vaid, former J&K DGP criticised Tanvir Sadiq for his comment pertaining to the national emblem. Vaid said on X in reaction to Tanvir’s comment, “Tread carefully, Tanvir. Choose your words wisely. The National Emblem is part of India’s Constitution, the very source of the rights you and all of us enjoy.