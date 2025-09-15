RSS Chief’s Message To The World: India Had a Glorious Past and Has a Progressive Future.

On 14 September RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attended, Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book launch
At the launch, Bhagwat discussed India development, India's century-old philosophical traditions and also raised concerns about cultural values.
Bhagwat also replied to Winston Churchill's remark that India would not survive after independence, saying his words were proven wrong.
On 14 September while addressing the audience at the launch event of Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book Parikrama Kripa Saar in Indore, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India is moving ahead on the path of development in ways the world did not expect.
Bhagwat credited the nation’s progress to its traditional philosophy of balancing knowledge, action, and devotion. His remarks came shortly after India reported 7.8% GDP growth in the April–June quarter, the highest in five quarters.
Bhagwat reminded that India once led the world for nearly 3,000 years, a period defined by peace, technological advancement, harmony with nature, and a cultured society.
He said “In that era, we led the world, but did not conquer any country and did not suppress any country's trade. We did not convert anyone's religion. Wherever we went, we spread our civilization and improved the lives of people by imparting knowledge and scriptures. Then all the countries had their own identity, but there was a good dialogue between them. This (dialogue) is not there today,”
Bhagwat on India’s philosophical traditions
While reflecting on India’s philosophical traditions, he said that the nation’s forefathers had shown how to maintain a balance of jnana (knowledge), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion) through diverse sects and practices.
He said “Due to its belief in the traditional philosophy of the balanced trinity of knowledge, action, and devotion, Bharat is continuously moving ahead on the path of development by proving everyone's predictions wrong,".
Bhagwat on Winston Churchill's remark
At the launch, Bhagwat also mentioned former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's remark that India would not survive after independence. He said that Churchill's words were proven wrong.
He said; “Winston Churchill once said that after independence, you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen,". He added "Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite again.”
Bhagwat expressed concerns over cultural values
Bhagwat also voiced concern over weakening of cultural values (sanskars) among the younger generation, pointing to debates on gender identity as an example.
He said “Due to the lack of sanskars, such a distortion has come in the new generation that there is a demand that if a person born as a boy considers himself a girl, then his assertion should be accepted immediately, and his voice should not be suppressed."
Bhagwat linked life to a drama
Citing Indian philosophy, Bhagwat linked life to a drama, where everyone plays a role until the curtains fall. He said "Our ancestors already knew that we are all just a medium in this drama, and the feeling of 'I and mine' (personal interest) lasts only till a level, and after that, this feeling has no existence,". He added "We are all actors in the drama of life and have to play our parts, and our true self emerges when the drama ends.”
He concluded with a reaffirmation of Indian culture’s core message of unity rising above ego and personal divisions. [Rh/SG/VP]
Suggested Reading: