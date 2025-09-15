RSS Chief’s Message To The World: India Had a Glorious Past and Has a Progressive Future.

On 14 September while addressing the audience at the launch event of Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel's book Parikrama Kripa Saar in Indore, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India is moving ahead on the path of development in ways the world did not expect.

Bhagwat credited the nation’s progress to its traditional philosophy of balancing knowledge, action, and devotion. His remarks came shortly after India reported 7.8% GDP growth in the April–June quarter, the highest in five quarters.

Bhagwat reminded that India once led the world for nearly 3,000 years, a period defined by peace, technological advancement, harmony with nature, and a cultured society.

He said “In that era, we led the world, but did not conquer any country and did not suppress any country's trade. We did not convert anyone's religion. Wherever we went, we spread our civilization and improved the lives of people by imparting knowledge and scriptures. Then all the countries had their own identity, but there was a good dialogue between them. This (dialogue) is not there today,”