Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out searches at eight locations in Valley

Srinagar, Sep 20: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir CID on Saturday carried out searches at eight locations across seven districts of the Valley in connection with an ongoing militancy-related investigation.

Officials said these raids were conducted simultaneously in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama, and Shopian districts.

"The searches were undertaken after the CIK obtained search warrants from a competent court in pursuance of a militant case under investigation," the officials said.

The case pertains to the suspected nexus of certain individuals with militant networks operating in Kashmir.

"The searches were aimed at gathering digital and physical evidence that may help in taking the probe forward," sources said.

During the operation, several documents and electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis. No arrests have been reported so far during these searches.