Trump Declares $100K Fee on H-1B Visa Applications, Effectively Scrapping the Program

Washington, Sept 20: The White House said on Friday that President Donald Trump’s proclamation on the H-1B visa program would “curb abuses that displace U.S. workers and undermine national security,” as the order imposed a $100,000 fee on new petitions and barred entry for applicants without proof of payment.

Trump’s proclamation requires employers to submit a $100,000 payment with new H-1B petitions, and directs agencies to block entry for applicants if the fee has not been paid. The White House said the measure was intended to protect American jobs and prevent companies from hiring lower-paid foreign labour in place of U.S. workers.

“American workers are being replaced with lower-paid foreign labour, creating an economic and national security threat to the nation,” the fact sheet said.

The order instructs the Department of Homeland Security to deny petitions from applicants outside the United States unless the payment is provided. Limited exemptions will be allowed “if in the national interest.” Employers must retain documentation of the payment, while the State Department will verify compliance during visa processing. Non-payment will lead to denial of entry, the document said.

The proclamation also directs the Labour and Homeland Security departments to issue joint guidance covering “verification, enforcement, audits, and penalties.” The Labour Department is tasked with revising prevailing wage levels for H-1B jobs, while Homeland Security must prioritise “high-skilled, high-paid” workers when approving petitions.