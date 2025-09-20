The Russian Camp Where Abducted Ukrainian Children Reportedly Made Drones

Run by Russia’s Ministry of Education, the camp has reportedly hosted at least four groups of some 300 Ukrainian minors between 2022 and 2025.

One of these groups was involved last year in the “production of military equipment, including UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], drones, mine detectors, and basically quick loaders, which are pieces of metal for fast loading an assault rifle,” said Raymond.

'Flagship Of Childhood Education'

“If this is verified, it represents a shocking new escalation,” Daria Herasymchuk, an adviser on children’s rights to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told RFE/RL. “We call on the international community to treat these revelations with the gravity they deserve.”

On its website, the Change camp describes itself as “the flagship of childhood education and recreation in Russia” with “round-the-clock protection” by “National Guard troops.”

The website also confirms findings in Yale’s research that a militaristic youth organization called Yunarmia, which RFE/RL reported on in December, organizes events at Change. It also lists Yunarmia among its partner organizations.

The Yale report says Yunarmia has held an annual event called YuNTEKh between 2022 and 2025 which the kidnapped Ukrainian children attended. It was at this event in April 2024 that the military assembly work apparently took place.

The Change website makes no mention of drone manufacture or assault rifles. But its list of this year’s activities does include YuNTEKh.

“The goal of the program: to develop the model of a modern specialist of the Russian armed forces through practical problem-solving,” it says, adding that the program was for children aged 14-17.

This year’s YuNTEKh ran from April 14 to April 27. The Yale report contains satellite photography of the Change camp, dated April 16, that appears to show people drilling in organized formations on a sports field and at another open space at the site.