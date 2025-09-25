Judge Rules First Amendment Right of Public Access Applies to Military Court Proceedings and Records

In a decision on Sept. 12, a federal judge in California ruled that the press and public have a First Amendment right of access to military court proceedings and related records and that “[t]he Government’s policies denied ProPublica’s First Amendment right of access.” This is the first time a federal court has decided the question, although military courts have applied the presumption of access to their proceedings and related records.

The ruling comes nearly three years after ProPublica filed the case against the Navy and Department of Defense in September 2022. ProPublica’s lawsuit originated from a single high-profile arson case in which the Navy refused to release records, but the lawsuit challenged the overall legality of the Navy’s practices and the Pentagon’s guidance, which allows the services to shroud much of the court-martial process in secrecy. “Collectively, the Navy’s policies prevent any meaningful oversight of its court system, including any visibility into how it handles sexual assault cases, a matter of paramount public importance,” ProPublica’s lawsuit stated.

In a 16-page decision, Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz largely sided with ProPublica in finding that the right of access applies to courts-martial and preliminary proceedings and related records, although he also concluded that the government was not required to provide access “contemporaneously” when records are filed, citing “statutory, national security, and other valid exceptions” that might warrant withholding certain records. The court said the government could release court papers 30 days after a trial record is certified, though that certification process can take up to 120 days or even more in some cases, according to the government’s witness, Capt. Chad Temple. That means court records could be withheld while the case is occurring and most newsworthy.

“The ruling is an important win for transparency and the public’s right to know,” said ProPublica’s counsel, Michael Dore of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. “The Court made clear that there is a First Amendment right of access to military court proceedings and records, and held unequivocally that the government’s policies denied that right. A true right of access to court records and proceedings requires timely access, which we hope to address with the court at the upcoming status hearing.”