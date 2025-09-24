Macron’s Street-Side Diplomacy: A Roadblock Turned Into a Viral Moment in New York

Macron’s car was stopped in New York to let Trump’s motorcade pass.
He turned the delay into a stroll, selfies, and a light-hearted call to Trump.
The moment went viral, with netizens praising his charm and humour.
On Monday, 22nd September 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron’s return after addressing the United Nations turned into an unusual moment of political theatre. He was returning to the French embassy when his car was stopped midway by the New York Police Department as U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade was passing through. Macron, instead of losing his cool, turned the moment into a mix of humour, diplomacy, and a touch of street-level charm.
Macron’s speech at the U.N. earlier in the day drew international headlines. He announced France’s official recognition of Palestine as a state, stressing the necessity of reviving the two-state solution to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine. He further highlighted, “the time for peace has come,” denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza. With this move, France joined countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, pushing the conflict to the top of the global agenda.
He was returning to the French embassy when his convoy slowed to a halt by a police officer who apologized to the President for the inconvenience. As soon as Macron learned the reason behind the roadblock, he called U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, “Guess what? I am waiting in the street because everything’s blocked for you,” in a jovial manner. It was a friendly exchange, along with a brief discussion on international issues which would continue later.
Then the French President stepped out and walked down the streets of New York, still on the call with Trump. He strolled for half an hour and took photos with pedestrians, leaving onlookers amused by the rare sight. At one point, a woman kissed him on the head, according to reports. The incident turned into a brief spectacle that drew applause and camera flashes.
Emmanuel Macron, 47, has been serving as President of France and co-prince of Andorra since 2017. He is known for his flair for diplomacy, often seeking to balance firmness with accessibility. The supposed embarrassing delay turned into a light moment as the French President himself humoured the inconvenience by calling Trump directly and strolling through the streets of New York like any other passerby.
As the clip of the French President went viral, netizens praised his calmness and humility, while others joked about the situation, saying, “Since that phone call, I think Trump is on Paracetamol”. [Rh/SY]
