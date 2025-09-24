Macron’s Street-Side Diplomacy: A Roadblock Turned Into a Viral Moment in New York

On Monday, 22nd September 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron’s return after addressing the United Nations turned into an unusual moment of political theatre. He was returning to the French embassy when his car was stopped midway by the New York Police Department as U.S. President Donald Trump’s motorcade was passing through. Macron, instead of losing his cool, turned the moment into a mix of humour, diplomacy, and a touch of street-level charm.

Macron’s speech at the U.N. earlier in the day drew international headlines. He announced France’s official recognition of Palestine as a state, stressing the necessity of reviving the two-state solution to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine. He further highlighted, “the time for peace has come,” denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza. With this move, France joined countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, pushing the conflict to the top of the global agenda.