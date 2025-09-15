SC refuses to entertain plea alleging custodial torture and sexual assault of minor in Gujarat’s Botad

The apex court remained unimpressed with the submission that the petition had pan-India implications regarding minors being picked up and tortured in police custody.

"How many incidents have you cited in the petition?" it questioned the petitioner’s counsel.

Following this, the counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition.

"Petitioner is permitted to withdraw this petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India with liberty to approach the jurisdictional High Court for appropriate remedies," the bench ordered.

Last week, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai directed that the matter be listed for hearing on Monday (September 15) after it was mentioned for urgent listing. As per the writ petition filed by the minor’s sister, the boy was picked up by the police on August 19 over allegations of theft of gold and cash. Instead of being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board or a magistrate within 24 hours, he was illegally detained and tortured for nearly 10 days, claimed the petition.