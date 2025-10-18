Every inch of Pakistan is now Within Range of BrahMos missile: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Oct 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that "every inch of Pakistan is now within the range of the BrahMos missile", as he hailed the successful delivery of the first batch of BrahMos missiles produced at the Lucknow facility of BrahMos Aerospace.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony in Lucknow, where he was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said India's defence manufacturing capabilities have entered a new era, with Lucknow emerging as a major centre of the country's security and self-reliance.

"Lucknow is no longer just a city of 'tehzeeb' (etiquette); it has become a city of technology and industries. Every step taken from here is a step towards India's security and self-reliance," he said.

Recalling that the facility was inaugurated in May 2025, Singh noted that within just five months, the first batch of missiles was ready for delivery -- calling it a "record of credibility and capability."

He underlined that BrahMos has become a "symbol of India's growing indigenous capabilities," and praised its combination of speed, accuracy, and power.

"For us, it is a matter of pride that today BrahMos has become the backbone of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force," he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh said it had demonstrated that "victory has become a habit for India."

He described the military operation as the "biggest proof" of the country's strength, adding, "What happened in Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, but that trailer alone made Pakistan realise that if India can create Pakistan, then when the time comes… You all are wise enough to understand."

He added that BrahMos's successful performance in Operation Sindoor has strengthened global confidence in India's defence capabilities. "The practical demonstration of BrahMos has instilled confidence not only in our people but also across the world," he said.

The Defence Minister said around 100 missile systems will be produced annually at the Lucknow facility, which is spread over 200 acres and built at a cost of Rs 380 crore.

The project, he said, will also provide employment to hundreds of people and act as "a new gateway for development."