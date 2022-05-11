Delhi BJP starts 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' reach out to 10L houses against the Kejriwal govt

To reach out to 10 lakh houses in the national capital, the Delhi BJP is to start a 15-day long door-to-door campaign to highlight the misgovernance of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The campaign 'Pol Khol Abhiyan' against the Kejriwal government will be announced on Wednesday at an organizational meeting of over 5,000 workers at Talkatora stadium in the evening.

"We have decided to reach out to 10 lakh houses in the city to explain to people how the city has been misruled in the last seven years under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government," a party insider said.

Party national vice president and state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta will launch the 'Pol Khol Abhiyan'.

Another party insider said that the BJP workers will hit the ground from May 15 and a target to visit 10 lakh houses by May 31 has been set.