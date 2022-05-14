Fire blaze broke out in west Delhi, killed more than two dozen people

At least 26 people died Friday in a fire that broke out in a four-story building near a railway station in a western suburb of city-state Delhi, police said.

Television footage showed smoke billowing out of windows as firefighters helped those trapped on the upper floors to escape and hundreds watched.

Police broke windows of the building to help rescue those inside "and got the injured admitted in the hospital," the police statement said, adding that 12 were admitted to a local hospital.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, which houses the office of a surveillance camera manufacturing company, police said.

The building, which rents out office space, is near a railway station in the western Delhi suburb of Mundka and is about 23 kilometers (14 miles) from the national capital, New Delhi.

More than 50 people have been rescued, and police said that firefighters were working to control the fire and that ambulances were also on site.

"More than 30 fire tenders of the fire brigade were pressed into service to control the fire," police said. (AA/VOA)