Delhi HC permits minor rape victim to abort the pregnancy in 26th week

The Delhi High Court has allowed a minor rape victim, to terminate her 25th week and six days old pregnancy.

A bench of Justice Yashwant Varma noted in the assault on the petitioner, the minor rape victim, that the defilement of her body would have undoubtedly left scars that would take years to heal.

"Her misery and suffering would stand compounded even more if she were forced to bear the mantle of motherhood at such a tender age. The court shudders to even imagine the state of despondency that would descend over her life. The mental and physical trauma that she would have to undergo if she were forced to carry the fetus and take on the onerous duties of motherhood is unimaginable," the court said in an order passed on Tuesday.

"This court is of the firm opinion that if the petitioner was forced to go through with the pregnancy despite the same having been caused on account of the incident of sexual assault, it would permanently scar her psyche and cause grave and irreparable injury to her mental health. The court cannot visualize a more egregious invasion of her right to life as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution," it stated.