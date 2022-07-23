Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt's new liquor policy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday took to the streets of the national capital protesting against the Delhi government's new excise policy.

The BJP workers also staged a protest outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The workers in large numbers, carrying placards and party flags, raised slogans against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel and para-military force to prevent any untoward incident. The police had placed barricades on the road to prevent the protesters from moving toward Sisodia's residence.

But as the BJP workers trampled across the barricades and tried to cross it, they were subsequently detained by the police.

"Delhi government should immediately sack Manish Sisodia as he has connived with the liquor mafia to bring this new corrupt liquor policy," one of the leaders, who was being detained, said.

On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry after a recent report by the Chief Secretary established violations of the Delhi Excise Act 2009.