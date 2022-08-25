Fake identities, fake calls & false allegations have been in the DNA of AAP, whether it be 2013 or 2022

In a recent viral video, Paramjit Singh Katyal, the former member and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is seen exposing the leadership of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal during the 2013 Delhi assembly election. In the viral video, Paramjit Singh Katyal recollects the incident that took place just a day after the election results were announced.
Speaking about the incident in the viral video, Katyal said that he and his team members were told to call 25 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party with fake identities of persons from the office of the BJP leaders like Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley. Katyal explained that a senior leader from the party asked him and his team members to act as if they were calling from the office of BJP leaders and try to buy out the 25 AAP MLAs by offering them a sum of 35 lacks.
The viral clip is actually from a documentary named 'Transparency: Pardarshita web series' available on YouTube. The Documentary was made by a former leader and member of AAP, Dr Munish Raizada. Raizada made the documentary to expose the inner corruption and other issues present in the Aam Aadmi Party since the first day of its inception.
Recently, Arvind Kejriwal and other senior AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia slammed the allegation on the BJP claiming that BJP leaders are trying to buy out the AAP MLAs by offering them huge monetary benefits. Soon, the short clip from the old documentary named 'Transparency: Pardarshita web series' started going viral over the internet as the AAP's allegations in both cases is identical.
