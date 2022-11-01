Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accuses Satyendra Jain of threatening him, says paid Rs 50 cr to AAP

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has filed a complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that AAP leader Satyendra Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail number-7, was threatening him through Director General Prison and jail administration to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that he paid an amount of Rs 10 crore to Jain as protection money, and he knew Jain since 2015. The conman claimed that he had contributed over Rs 50 crore to the party as he was promised an important position within the party in South India.

"I have been lodged in jail since 2017 and I have known, Mr. Satyendra Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crores to AAP on the promise of giving me an important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion," a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.