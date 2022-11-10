Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeks transfer from Delhi jail

"Deputy Superintendent of jail-16 Ms. Dinesh is threatening my wife to ask me to withdraw all charges against AAP. Ms. Dinesh Previously has received Rs. 5 lakhs as protection in money. Sir as all Jail administration is surprisingly being controlled by Mr. Jain and mainly Mr. Kejriwal. As multiple Jail staff are being investigated as well as arrested in my case all of them are targeting me, mainly the Delhi Government controlled by AAP, as the Jail works on their instructions."

"Kindly transfer me and my wife to any close jail which is not controlled by AAP till the completion of investigation, urgently as Delhi Jail administration is completely controlled by AAP. The jail staff work as puppets of Mr. Jain and Mr. Kejriwal, due to which a few days ago I was physically assaulted despite a Supreme Court order for not accepting their demands," he claimed in his letter.

"Kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand Jail till all the enquiry is completed, please consider this on utmost emergency as we are under grave danger because of AAP, Mr. Jain, Mr. Kejriwal and the Delhi Jail administration of Tihar and Mandoli Jails. They are so brazen that despite my Supreme Court order August 23, 2022, I was again assaulted," the letter further added. (KB/IANS)