Delhi MCD polls underway, AAP vs BJP expected

Voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election was underway on Sunday.

While the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to gain greater control over the national capital with the civic body polls, the BJP has put in all efforts to continue its reign.

Voting started at 8 a.m. and as per the state election commission, polling station gates will be shut at 5.30 p.m., after which only those already inside can vote.

Earlier, Delhi Metro had announced that Metro rail services will begin at 4 a.m., two hours earlier than usual, on voting day.

Around 1.4 crore eligible voters from 250 wards will get a chance to cast their votes in the crucial local body polls. The counting of the votes will be done on December 7.