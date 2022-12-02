Elections Without Symbols: Lokesh Kumar 'Masterji' & His Unique Way Of Fighting Delhi MCD Elections

Prashant Singh: You are a teacher! 'Education' is your main purpose behind contesting elections. However, apart from your main purpose, what are your other goals? What is your plan of action to achieve them?

Lokesh Kumar: Firstly, my way of contesting is in itself a radical shift from mainstream politics. I am fighting without an election symbol. My election campaign does not have an election symbol. Why? Because I think it is a corrupt and rotten practice that has lived its purpose. Secondly, my fight would show a new way to others. It takes a lot of courage for activists like me to fight elections.

When we fight, we fight with a solid purpose. The main goal is to fight and show the world that an election can be fought and won without a symbol. If I win it'll be a moral booster for many activists. I used to think that winning is not important. Whatever the outcome, my agenda to educate kids would continue. But now, I am under pressure. People are showing support for me. They say, " Masterji! Don't leave any stone unturned. This isn't your election! It is our election! It is about all of us. The common man is looking at you with great expectations. Your win would give us all hope."

Education has always been my 'numero uno' agenda. However, I also possess an administrative experience of 10 years. I can handle things very well. We have departments to serve society. But, the candidates elected through the electoral process carry the ills of their party. They have their limitations. Firstly, they get elected by spending lavishly. Secondly, they serve the party for 30-40 years and then get a chance to contest. There is a serious flaw in this process. Even if a candidate gets elected, so much of his money is spent that the people under him for administrative purposes are used to retrieve that money from society through corrupt practices. This creates a web of corruption in a society where people get deceived by the same person who was elected to serve them.

All these problems need solutions. Firstly, we need capable candidates. Secondly, we need willpower. The AAP and BJP candidates contesting in this area lack in these areas. The AAP candidate is not educated and was a homemaker who hardly understood anything. I may be wrong but I don't have high expectations from her. The other candidate too has done nothing. He had openly announced that the reason behind getting a ticket is his 30-35 year loyalty towards the party. He has done nothing except tow the line of his party.

Let me add one more thing!

My priority is TAP; Transparency, Accountability, and Participation.

We intend to start a 'Ward Sansad'. It would take place on the first Sunday of every month. Secondly, Dr. Munish Raizada's 'Shadow Cabinet' model would be implemented. We would appoint 'Shadow Councillors'. The candidate to come second would work as a 'Shadow Councillor'. We would work together in sync with full transparency. Third would be the implementation of a follow-up of the MCD helpline. People are not aware of the existing MCD helpline. Even if people call, there is no response. We intend to change this. If the MCD helpline does not help, contact us with the follow-up helpline. Why shouldn't we use it to the fullest? We need to educate people. The current leaders don't educate the people about the process. We will do it so that in the future people become self-reliant even if we don't remain in power.