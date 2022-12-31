People throng India Gate, Connaught Place on New Year eve

Many people on Saturday evening flocked to popular spots in the national capital such as India Gate and Connaught Place apart from shopping malls and other places for the New Year celebrations. The celebrations had remained mostly low-key in the last two years due to Covid-related restrictions.



Hundreds of people were seen on Kartavya Path taking selfies and spending time with friends and family, while the children enjoyed the remote-controlled car rides along the lake.



The entire India Gate area looked more like a picnic spot.



Meanwhile, as visitors gathered at India Gate to celebrate the New Year, it led to a massive crowd around the iconic landmark that brought traffic to a painful crawl in the adjoining areas.



The ITO, Mandi House, Ashram, Mathura road, Green Park, DND witnessed vehicles moving at snail's pace.



Scores of people were seen at Connaught Place with several shops, bars and restaurants lit up with decorations.



The Delhi Police had also imposed traffic restrictions at Connaught Place from 8 p.m. on Saturday and an alcometer will be used for drunk driving challans, an official said.



Traffic cops said that strict action will be taken against drunk driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, zig-zag, reckless, and dangerous driving.



According to the traffic advisory issued by police, special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, and no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in its inner, middle, or outer circles, except for those that are carrying valid passes.



People were expected to assemble for the celebration at Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara, Connaught Place, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market of Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Janakpuri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, and Tilak Nagar Market.



"The commuters coming towards Connaught Place can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on D.D. Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market," the advisory said.



"Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and be diverted," it said.



"Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate. In view of large gatherings expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the general public/motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan," the advisory read.



More than 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital have been deployed to ensure security during New Year's celebrations on Saturday night. (SJ/IANS)