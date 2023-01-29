Beating Retreat: Tunes based on classical music highlight the grand event

The Beating Retreat ceremony was held on Sunday at the Vijay Chowk to mark the formal end of this year's Republic Day celebrations.

The ceremony was graced by President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the historic Vijay Chowk in the national capital.

Tunes based on Indian classical ragas were the main highlight of 'Beating the Retreat' celebrations this year. Patriotic tunes emanating from the bands of the three services infused enthusiasm and patriotism among the people on the occasion.

A total of 29 captivating Indian tunes were played by music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force State Police, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during the Beating Retreat amid rains at Vijay Chowk.