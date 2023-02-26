Delhi

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam matter after day-long questioning.
Manish Sisodia (File Photo/IANS)

Manish Sisodia Arrested

NewsGram Desk

Sisodia's questioning began at around 11.10 a.m.

As per sources, he was asked about kickbacks which were allegedly received to campaign in Goa elections.

He was also confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

Sisodia was also asked Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Gorantla was arrested by the CBI earlier this month.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the mattet and will also file the first supplementary charge sheet soon.

(KB/IANS)

